It has been said that Robert Leroy Johnson once went down to the crossroads in the Mississippi Delta and sold his soul to the devil in exchange for achieving unattainable success. The myth surrounding his mysterious lifestyle rising from juke joints became legend when he died mysteriously at the tender age of 27. The “crossroads” metaphor for life and its comparison to boxers on the precipice of fame has intrigued writers for the better part of a century. Now stepping into the intersection of immortality and has been Jermall Charlo stands his ground beckoning destiny to meet him head on in a quest of transcending the collision course he currently navigates.
Fresh off a 12 round UD victory over Brandon Adams last week Charlo made little of having broken his hand early in the second round and rejoiced in the elation of having defended his newly updated interim title to legit WBC middleweight champion status. If you missed the internet uproar last week, (Archive my last column June 29, “WBC, World Bogus Council.” The alphabet organization has anointed Canelo Alvarez it’s “Franchise Champion” basically inventing a proper title for him to run roughshod through their politics on a tyrannical reign of making up his own rules as he goes along.
This posh and circumstance title does not elevate boxing to another level as it benefits only Alvarez, his promoter Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions and the inglorious WBC itself. So where does this leave Jermall a legit belt holder who thirsts for the supercilious competition to elevate his status among the middleweight elite?
The boxer has been adamant in vocally calling out the upper echelon the past two years in hopes that Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin would accommodate him in a unification bout that now would prove to be a PPV bonanza. Inexplicably Golovkin’s former trainer Abel Sanchez claimed then they would not be forced into a mandatory defense against Charlo until he proved himself through attrition against notable competition. Canelo has simply picked and chose the bouts he wanted to tackle with his catch weights, rehydration clauses and waiting on calendar years favoring his prime. Now with the fairy godmother franchise champion status, Canelo can avoid anyone he pleases without fear of political reprisals.
Add to the mix that the general consensus is that Daniel Jacobs is number three in middleweight pecking order leaving Charlo in a desperate void to capture the public’s imagination. Here is where it gets tricky. Based on the 29 year olds pedigree record of 29-0, 21 KO’s he is due the honor of combat on the world stage even though his ledger of opponents doesn’t suggest it. If I were handicapping Jermall to face any of the foreboding trio to fight this year, he would be listed as a live underdog, not the favorite but that’s not the point.
Every nuance of the man screams he is a fighter as he wears his reputation on his sleeve and is always in pristine condition to do battle. He graciously relinquished his IBF junior middleweight title and moved up six pounds to play in the sand box with bigger adversaries and thus allowing his twin brother Jermell to shine alone as a star in the 154 pound division. Charlo has the adrenalin fueled ego needed to attain the lofty stratosphere to supersede his earthly goals. So why hasn’t he ignited the public’s imagination the way he envisions his future? The answer is probably two fold. First off the borrowed moniker of “Hitman” from hall of famer Thomas Hearns sounds rather cheesy at best. In a world placated with imposters it’s imperative to stand out on your own merits and let your fists do your talking. Jermall can be wicked but does not possess the frightening lightning bolt knock out power of the Detroit legend which leads us to problem number two.
Nowhere on Charlo’s resume is the defining win against either a middleweight of distinction or even the usual suspects that casual fans could truly appreciate. If victories over Billy Joe Saunders, David Lemieux or Serhiy Derevianchenko adored his accomplishments the fans would put sufficient pressure in getting the word out by public demand. Add to the speculation he had yet to test himself against the household names at junior middleweight either during his brief reign while Erislandy Lara, Jarrett Hurd, Kell Brook, Liam Smith and Jamie Munguia were looking for dance partners and one can fully understand why the doubters think he has been carefully promoted.
So what’s a fighter to do? As Charlo fasts approaches his prime the sport can surely use a new trail blazer who wishes to take the road less traveled. Boxing can’t count on champions like Manny Pacquiao to
carry the sport forever on his narrow shoulders allowing the time for new blood. The Charlo camp needs to force their hand in order to make the fistic footprint they crave announcing their time is now; not sooner or later as he just claimed ringside after post-fight victory.
With Alvarez currently out of reach the logical choice of opposition is to invite two time title holder Daniel Jacobs up the three wooden planks to the canvass dance floor for all its worth. A win by either combatant puts Gennady Golovkin in the cross hairs of mega bout should Canelo continue to refuse a trilogy.
Charlo’s talent truly looks to be of bonafide origins yet one can’t help but believe if he stumbles along the way suggests he never graduated from the school of hard knocks and facing the kind of competition that separates champions from mere mortals. Sooner or later he will arrive at the crossroads.
Stay tuned…Contact the Feature Writers