Ringside Report is sad to announce the passing of actress Denise Nickerson, star of 1971’s WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. Nickerson suffered a major stroke in June 2018 and has since experienced complications of her condition. She was being cared for by her only son and daughter-in-law at their home, until a recent hospitalization when she contracted pneumonia and suffered from multiple seizures. Showing no signs of improvement her family made the decision to take her off life support.
The actress will best be known as Violet Beauregarde, the sassy gum chewer who blows up into a giant blueberry after sampling a piece of gum that when fully developed, turns into a three-course meal. Nickerson is also known for her role on the hit TV series DARK SHADOWS as Amy. Her other notable credits include TV appearances on FLIPPER (1964), SEARCH FOR TOMORROW (1951), THE ELECTRIC COMPANY (1971) and THE BRADY BUNCH (1969).