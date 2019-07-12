Bellator 224: Budd vs. Rubin Main Card:
Women’s Featherweight World Title Main Event: Julia Budd (145) vs. Olga Rubin (143.5)
190-Pound Catchweight Co-Main Event: Rafael Carvalho (189.9) vs. Chidi Njokuani (189.6)
Women’s Flyweight Main Card Bout: Juliana Velasquez (124.9) vs. Kristina Williams (125.8)
Welterweight Main Card Bout: Ed Ruth (170) vs. Kiichi Kunimoto (170.4)
Preliminary Card:
Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Christian Edwards (204.5) vs. Justin Vargas (205.4)
Lightweight Preliminary Bout: AJ Agazarm (156) vs. Jacob Landin (155.1)
Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Nainoa Dung (155.9) vs. Brad Robison (155.1)
190-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Will Fleury (189.4) vs. Antonio Jones (184.4)
Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Jordan Young (204) vs. Joel Bauman (199.9)
Women’s Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Leslie Smith (144.8) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (147.7) *
Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Gabriel Varga (145.4) vs. Jamese Taylor (145.9)
165-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Kiefer Crosbie (165.7) vs. Mike Jackson (163.3)
Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Kona Oliveira (169.1) vs. Joseph Holmes (170.9)
Women’s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Bruna Ellen (124.4) vs. Elina Kallionidou (125.4)
Women’s Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Arlene Blencowe (145.3) vs. Amanda Bell (145.8)
Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Lucas Brennan (145.4) vs. Thomas Lopez (145.3)