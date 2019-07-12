Last night on Blog Talk Radio The Fighter’s Voice With Don Mcguire had RSR’s very own CEO/Publisher “Bad” Brad Berkwitt on as Don’s Co-host for the two hour show that had former Two Time Heavyweight Champion “Terrible” Tim Witherspoon and rising heavyweight contender Trey Lippe-Morrison. Viewers have chimed in from all over the world with rave reviews and the ratings show how well they did that fans are looking forward to the next time Don and “Bad” Brad Co-Host.
To listen to the show, click this LINK.