Ringside Report is sad to announce the passing of Stephanie Niznik, an American actress known for her starring role as Nina Feeney on the drama series EVERWOOD (2002).
The Bangor, Maine native’s cause of death has not been revealed, but was reported that she passed away in Encino, California on June 23, 2019. The actress was not married and had no children.
In addition to EVERWOOD, Niznik made appearances on several hit series including MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984), JAG (1995), DR. QUINN, MEDICINE WOMAN (1993), PROFILER (1996), NASH BRIDGES (1996), DIAGNOSIS MURDER (1993), STAR TREK: ENTERPRISE (2001), GREY’S ANATOMY (2005), CSI: MIAMI (2002), NCIS (2003) and LOST (2004).
Her film credits include THE TWILIGHT OF THE GOLDS (1996), DEAR GOD (1996), STAR TREK: INSURRECTION (1998), MEMORIAL DAY (1998), ANYWHERE BUT HERE (1999) and THE TWENTY (2009).
Niznik was active in volunteering for hunger, children and animal rescue organizations and worked with Four Winds Heart-Centered Healing.