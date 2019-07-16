Dillian Whyte puts his World title ambitions on the line as he faces off against the dangerous and unbeaten Oscar Rivas at the 02 this weekend. He is proving a very popular selection for punters using the latest Palmerbet sign up bonus, in which he is heading in as the strong favourite.
Whyte is the number one ranked heavyweight with the WBC, so is now in touching distance of a World title shot. This status is on the line as he faces off against the dangerous Canada based Colombian, who has long been one of the most avoided fighters in the division. Other key matchups on the night include Dereck Chisora against Artur Szpilka and David Allen taking on David Price. Here we cover the credentials of the two fighters heading into the main event.
A heavyweight party not to be missed! 🐺💥🥳
@dillianwhyte v Oscar Rivas, @davidprice_1 v @davidthewhiter1 & @DerekWarChisora v @szpilka_artur
📺 Next Saturday – Sky Sports Box Office – BUY IT NOW: https://t.co/Pej92wLbsD pic.twitter.com/jwqR7o7X1G
— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) July 13, 2019
Dillian Whyte
At 31 years of age, Whyte has fast become one of the most popular and dangerous fighters in the sport. The former kickboxer moved over to boxing and climbed the ranks, that saw him pick up multiple regional titles. This includes the British title between 2016 and 2017. Whyte is currently ranked as the fifth best active heavyweight by the Ring Magazine.
Whyte has a professional record of 25 wins and just one loss. This of course coming in 2015 as he lost via TKO to previous multiple champion and rival Anthony Joshua. Since then he has not looked back and has won nine fights in succession, that includes victories against Lucas Browne and Joseph Parker. He also picked up an impressive recent victory by stopping Dereck Chisora via knockout. Whyte now heads in as the strong favourite for this fight and a victory should set him up for a title shot.
Oscar Rivas
At 32 years of age he has long been one of the most avoided heavyweights in the sport. He currently holds the IBF International, WBO-NABO and NABF heavyweight titles. Prior to turning a professional he picked up a Silver Medal in the Super heavyweight division at the 2007 Pan American games, so has a very good amateur background.
Rivas has a professional record of 26 wins and no losses, with 18 via knockout. This is an impressive record but this will be a huge step up on any fighter he has previously faced. However, he enters the fight following victories against the likes of Herve Hubeaux, Fabio Maldonado and Bryant Jennings.