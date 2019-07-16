Ringside Report remembers legendary American actress, dancer and singer Ginger Rogers on her birthday.
Ginger Rogers’ (born Virginia Katherine McMath; July 16, 1911- April 25, 1995) career began on vaudeville and Broadway, making her debut in the production Girl Crazy at age 19. Her success on Broadway eventually led to a contract with Paramount Pictures, which ended after five films. Rogers appeared in 73 films throughout her career, including 42ND STREET (1933), THE GAY DIVORCEE (1934), TOP HAT (1935), SWING TIME (1936), SHALL WE DANCE (1937), STAGE DOOR (1937), KITTY FOYLE (1940), THE BARKLEYS OF BROADWAY (1949) and MONKEY BUSINESS (1952).
Rogers won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in KITTY FOYLE. The dancing extraordinaire was known for her partnership with Fred Astaire. From 1933-1939 the pair made nine musical films together at RKO, forming one of the greatest song/dance teams in film history.
In her later career Rogers made occasional TV appearances. She made a guest appearance on THE LOVE BOAT (1979) and HOTEL (1987), which was her final screen appearance. In 1985, Rogers fulfilled a wish to direct when she directed the musical Babes in Arms off-Broadway at age 74.
For her contributions to the motion picture industry, Rogers has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Contact the Feature Writers