Alex Garcia turned pro on Feb. 6, 1987 with a 1st round knockout of Cliff Melbourne at The Country Club in Reseda, CA. He won his first title with a 12 round unanimous decision over Jerry Jones for both the NABF and WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight Titles in Dec. of 1992. Garcia suffered his 2nd loss in a shocking upset at the hands of Mike Dixon in Las Vegas, NV in June of 1993. He later avenged that loss with a convincing 10 round decision victory over Dixon in the rematch. In 1995 Alex lost his bid for the USBA Heavyweight title, with a unanimous decision loss to defending champion Buster Mathis, JR.
Alex’s last pro bout was a tko-3 loss to Wallace McDaniel in Memphis Tennessee. Garcia finished with a pro record of 40-6-1, 29 KO’s.
