It’s been over three years that the man with the fedora, the pinky ring, and the New York Thing —#Fuggedaboutit —donned his fedora and does what he does best, interviews. That all changes this Sunday, July 21st when Debbie “D2” Edwards The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show award-winning Producer/Camera Lady and “Bad” Brad Berkwitt make their big comeback to doing The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show on the RSR Web TV Channel on YouTube. Their first guest out the gate, retired Demotte, Indiana professional boxer Jimmy Holmes.
You will not want to miss these award winning shows that were a fan favorite for several years in “Bad” Brad’s Oklahoma days…
Make sure to subscribe to the RSR Web TV Channel by clicking this LINK and hitting the subscribe button… #Fuggedaboutit