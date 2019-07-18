Ray’s Boom Boom Room Press Release – #085 Tom Krispinsky
This Tuesday, July 23rd, we will be joined by Tom Krispinksy. Tom was on the Big Ten officiating crew for several years and built a career for 40 years refereeing College Football every Saturday. It started in 1975 when he took his officiating test and after years of doing High School games moved up to Division III college football in 1991 working for the MAC. In 2002 he made his debut on the Big Ten Conference officiating staff, and for 15 years covered several high-profile, nationally televised games.
Krispinsky also attended 10 Cent Beer Night in Cleveland, OH on June 4, 1974 at Cleveland Stadium. The idea behind the promotion was to offer attendees 12-ounce beers for only 10 cents each. What could go wrong, right? The madness that ensued on Ten Cent Beer Night ensured that it would be a day that changed the way MLB teams would promote attendance forever.
Check out the “Boom Boom Room” on Facebook or YouTube.
We look forward to sharing Ray’s Boom Boom Room with Tom, and hope you will join us!