Exclusive Interview by “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
In 2014, Debbie and I covered our first 4SF franchise card that was put on at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma. Jesse “Left Hook” Cook was on that card in his 13th professional fight when he stopped Jay Krupp via TKO in the 3rd round. He was a fan favorite and it led to me interviewing his dad and trainer, Dallas Cook, on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show.
Shortly thereafter, Jesse and I became friendly after one of his fights. I watched him grow as a man, along with moving his professional career along on top of tying the knot to his sweetheart Britney. Cook has rededicated his final run at a professional boxing career that at 32 years of age he is in that window of being in his latter stages of his prime. Jesse returns to the ring on July 27th at the Oasis Convention Center when he faces off against Jarvis Williams, 8-2, 5 KO’s.
BB: How has training been going for your July 27th fight? Will we see any changes in your fighting style?
Training has been going well. It’s been a little rough with work this time of the year though. I have been working five ten hour days a week and going straight to the gym afterwards. The biggest things we’ve been working on in sparring are increasing my punch count and keeping my jab busy. Other than that, I am pretty much still the same fighter.
BB: To date, who do you feel was your toughest opponent between the amateur and pro ranks? Why?
The toughest fight I have fought to date would probably have to be Antonio Orozco, in the amateurs when he stopped me in the 3rd round. I think I was about 19. The fight took place in Kansas City for the Men’s USA regional championship. Orozco was a solid puncher who never stopped coming forward, with power in both hands. He is 28-1, 17 KO’s as a professional as a pro and ranked 17th in the world.
BB: Does it feel different with you no longer fighting on just 4SF Cards?
I’ll always enjoy fighting regardless of who’s card I’m fighting on. Throughout my amateur and professional careers, the faces of the people in the boxing community around me have never stopped changing. People come and go in this sport the same as in everyday life. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting a lot of great people in the 24 years I’ve been fighting. The one thing that hasn’t changed is having my father/trainer Dallas Cook in my corner.
The fights on the 4SF cards made for a lot of great memories. Tony Holden and the rest of the Buffalo Run Casino staff always treated the fighters exceptionally well. The house was packed every fight and the show was always an entertaining production. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to fight alongside a group of really great guys including my brother, Dillon Cook. Who knows, maybe there will be more 4SF fights in the future. Until then, I am going to keep doing what I love to do.
BB: You’re currently 18-1-1, 13 KO’s with a few years under your belt as a professional. What are your words of wisdom to the young man or woman just turning pro?
If you are going to step in the ring take everything you do leading up to that day serious. Fighters get injured badly all the time in tip top shape, so to go in there in anything less than your 100% is foolish.
BB: What message would you like to send out to your fans?
The 4SF, Heartland Boxing, Seneca Warriors, and Team Cook have been blessed to have continued loving support over all these years. The fans have made stepping in the ring a lot of fun for all of the fighters. If you don’t have plans for July 27th come out to the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield, MO where many local fighters including myself will be stepping back in the ring under Skip Stewart Promotions.