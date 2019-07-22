This past weekend at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas played host to the summer’s biggest boxing event as WBA Welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao took on the challenge set forth by WBA (super) welterweight champion Keith Thurman for WBA supremacy at 147 pounds.
With Thurman having shied away from the mortal combat of actually fighting either WBO champion Terence Crawford or IBF champion Errol Spence JR. the world had to settle for his bodacious public challenge of the forty year old Philippine Senator. Pacquiao has traded leather for two decades and faced a hall of fame gauntlet for over fifteen years with Thurman betting against his mileage that he was ripe for the taking.
The selling point which divided fans was the speculation of whether Pacquiao would school his decade younger counter part or would Thurman who has never stopped a ranked contender live up to his moniker of “One Time” and make good on his public promise of knocking Pac out. Keith’s fans failed to support their theories that he was a much bigger, younger and stronger fighter as the opening odds quickly tilted back into Manny’s favor as fight approached Settling in at Pac -160 / Thurman +130. Those same fans who hallucinate like Thurman that a mere 2” in height and reach differential would substantiate a huge difference failed to believe what their eyes were telling them in their recent fights. Everyone who steps into the ring with Pac think the southpaw is long past his prime and ready to fold up his career like a carnival tent get the shock of a lifetime as he still can go three minutes out of every round like the ring is on fire, for all twelve rounds.
Manny’s fans witnessed Keith’s nearly two year layoff due to a shoulder injury and his dreadful January comeback against Joseito Lopez in what was proposed to be tune up with the blessings of WBA allowing it to be a title defense. Keith was rocked in several rounds and needed to hang on to secure a MD.
The reality check is sometimes when all you do is you talk shit you wind up eating humble pie. After Pacquiao dropped Thurman in first round he went on to outbox and cruise to a suspect SD 12 Victory. Scores were officially 114-113 for Thurman from Glenn Feldman, who should be sent back to judging school, 115-112 (twice) for Pacquiao from Dave Moretti and Tim Cheatam.
Ringside Report gave Thurman only the 6th, 7th and 9th rounds scoring the bout 117-111.
TGB Promotions hosted the unification match that was broadcast on FOX PPV at $74.99 which featured an undercard headlining Yordenis Ugas, 24-4, 11 KO’s versing Omar Figueroa JR., 28-1-1, 10 KO’s winning by UD 12 with a complete domination style beat down. Ugas last fought in March for WBC welterweight title losing a split decision to Shawn Porter, while Figueroa was fresh off a UD 10 victory over John Molina JR. in February. Sergey Lipinets, 16-1, 12 KO’s coming off a tenth round TKO Stoppage of Lamont Peterson in March sending the perennial crowd favorite into retirement versed Jayar Inson, 18-3, 12 KO’s stopping him in second round with brutal left hook to body. Inson was filling in for originally scheduled John Molina JR. Finally, Luis Nery, 30-0, 24 KO’s versed Juan Carlos Payano, 22-3, 9 KO’s winning by 9th round knockout with wicked body shot.
Aftermath: Keith Thurman may have had his nose broken in round five and a rib broken from a body shot in tenth round. While competitive the entire bout he none the less allowed the forty year old wunderkind to dominate him in the trenches and land the harder shots.
The event brought forth the good news that IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence JR. will meet WBC champion Shawn Porter in a unification match on September 28.
The winner of this match will most likely see a final unification with the living legend in 2020.
Stay tuned…
