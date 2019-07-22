The music world is mourning the loss of New Orleans icon Art Neville, founder of groundbreaking funk band The Meters and The Neville Brothers. He was 81. Neville, in declining health, died peacefully at his New Orleans home, with his loving wife Lorraine by his side.
Arthur “Art” Neville was an American singer-songwriter and keyboardist. Neville and The Meters (formerly known as Neville Sounds), released three instrumental albums, gaining notoriety in the rock music community.
The band released five more albums and disbanded in the late 1970s. In 1978 Neville and his brothers Cyril, Aaron and Charles formed The Neville Brothers. Their debut album The Neville Brothers was released in 1978. The band produced 10 studio albums, five live albums and six compilation albums. The band's signature hits include Drift Away, Everybody Plays The Fool, Ain't No Sunshine, Fly Like An Eagle, and A Change is Gonna Come, among many others.