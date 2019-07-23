Veteran TV and film star David Hedison passed away at the age of 92 in Los Angeles, California. Born on May 20, 1927 in Providence, Rhode Island, he is known for his starring role on VOYAGE TO THE BOTTOM OF THE SEA (1964), as well as numerous guest-starring spots on shows such as PERRY MASON (1957), LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969), SHAFT (1973), WONDER WOMAN (1977), CHARLIE’S ANGELS (1976), HART TO HART (1979), DYNASTY (1983),FANTASY ISLAND (1977), THE LOVE BOAT (1977), and MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984).
Hedison also appeared in the Bond films LIVE AND LET DIE (1973) and LICENSE TO KILL (1989). His other film credits include THE ENEMY BELOW (1957) and the original sci-fi thriller THE FLY (1958)
Hedison’s cause of death has not been disclosed. He leaves behind two daughters. He was married to Bridget Hedison until her death in 2016.