Happy Birthday to Legendary TV and Film Star Lynda Carter!
The iconic actress/singer has been entertaining audiences since her TV debut in the early 1970s. She rose to fame when she landed the title role of DC Comics popular superhero Wonder Woman, a role she played from 1975-1979. Carter’s portrayal of the Amazon princess holds a special place in the hearts of those who watched the show and feel her Wonder Woman still holds the top spot. There’s no question Carter embodied the role both on screen and off.
After her run on WONDER WOMAN (1975), Carter made appearances in several Made for TV movies and series including HAWKEYE (1994), A SECRET BETWEEN FRIENDS: A MOMENT OF TRUTH MOVIE (1996), LAW AND ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT (1999), LAW AND ORDER (1990), SMALLVILLE (2001), TWO AND A HALF MEN (2003), and SUPERGIRL (2015). Her film credits include SUPER TROOPERS (2001), THE DUKES OF HAZZARD (2005), SKY HIGH (2005) and SUPER TROOPERS 2 (2018).
Carter is also known for her career as a singer. She recorded 5 studio albums, appeared in a variety of TV specials and toured the U.S. with her one-woman cabaret show. She certainly is a wonder!