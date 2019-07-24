Last week’s event of the summer’s showdown between legend Manny Pacquiao and undefeated welterweight champion Keith Thurman was like huge wave exploding on the seashore with the remainder of season’s bouts feeling more like the riptide heading back out to sea. The clash of styles and attitudes as well as youth versus experience failed to produce a passing of the torch that Thurman’s fans were clamoring for. As Pacquiao’s worldwide fan base exalted yet once again at his persistent ability to take on the challenges of boxers a decade younger and schooling them in the art of mayhem the waning calendar appears to be a letdown. Fear not fisticuff withdrawals as smart promoters have inserted entertaining bouts to get us through the dog days of summer until the next mega bout arrives.
The Event:
On Saturday July 27th WBA Super Featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis makes the second defense of his title as he takes on his mandatory Ricardo Nunez at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore Maryland. Mayweather Promotions present their jewel of stable that will be broadcast on Showtime.
The Stats:
The champion stands 5’5 ½” tall with a 67 ½” wingspan and fights from the southpaw stance. The American boxer who hails from Baltimore Maryland returns home where he hasn’t fought in six years before his career took flight. His unblemished record nears perfection at 21-0, 20 KO’s. At 24 years of age media has long speculated that his unique blend of power and speed can go unchallenged unless he suffers the lack of focus due to the pitfalls of reckless youth.
The challenger will be eye to eye with Davis standing 5’6” and will oppose from orthodox stance. His reach is unverified. Nunez hails from La Chorrera Panama and boasts a record of 21-2, 19 KO’s. At 25 years of age the fighter known as “El Cientifico” is making a huge leap in talent and is fighting outside his native Panama for the first time where lack of experience at this level will weigh against him when first bell rings.
Last fight:
Davis went to work quickly against Hugo Ruiz who was 43-4, 39 KO’s entering the ring last February and dispatched his taller foe by knockout in the first round.
Nunez last fought in April in a scheduled 8 rounder against one Eduardo Pacheco and also dispatched his opponent by KO 1. The glaring difference is Pacheco entered ring with a record of 22-30-3, 18 KO’s. Of his 32 loses he was knocked out no less than 19 times. Which makes me wonder out loud how many of Nunez’s opponents were actually cab drivers by day? See where this is going?
Styles and what to look for fight night?
Gervonta Davis has become a premiere name on boxing circuit and his skillset is undeniable. He walks his man down with clarity and purpose then takes him apart with precision combinations from southpaw stance that is both picturesque and often debilitating. Skills so transcending the sport that fans have been clamoring for a showdown with perceived pound for pound King Vasyl Lomachenko. Ricardo Nunez has shown to have good power in either hand and can deliver every punch in the book from non-telegraphic angles. Having fought only in his native Panama he has but one chance and that is to go for broke after touching up gloves in first round. Davis will be prepared for that stagey even though there is little footage in existence to study his arsenal from. His trainer Calvin Ford will certainly have him find a quick rhythm cutting off ring and engage pocket with southpaw jabs giving Nunez the opportunity to spread his wings and let his hands go. While his power may make the first couple of rounds interesting he has no clue of the talent level in which he will be residing and Davis will act accordingly breaking him down with power punches that have a unique genesis of their own.
The Vinny Factor:
We’ve seen these situations arise over the decades with disastrous results where a hungry boxer is elevated to contender status but has done nothing to earn the lofty ranking. Without having earned a formal education at the school of hard knocks in mastering journeymen and minoring in attrition, Nunez simply isn’t qualified to be a sparring partner for the champion let alone be expected to actually win a championship bout against a celebrated champion.
Odds:
As of this writing Vegas has yet to post odds proving there is little betting interest in this fight. A logical line should favor the champion at -200 with Nunez at +325.
Prediction:
Gervonta Davis by knockout inside five rounds.
Aftermath:
Gervonta needs to look awesome beating all competition until a super match arrives or considers moving up to next weight class and adding another belt to his waist. Nunez will now need to beat a legit contender to stay relevant or his career will fall off the radar being nothing more than a loss emblazoned on Davis’s ledger.
Stay tuned…
