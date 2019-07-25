By Geoffrey Huchel
Ringside Report is sad to announce the passing of Golden Globe winning actor Rutger Hauer. The actor died at his home in the Netherlands after a short illness. He leaves behind his wife Ineke ten Cate and a daughter, Aysha Hauer, from a previous marriage.
The versatile actor is known for playing everything from romantic leads to action heroes to sinister villains. Rutger’s many TV and film credits include Ridley Scott’s BLADE RUNNER (1982), EUREKA (1983), LADYHAWKE (1985), THE HITCHER (1986), BLIND FURY (1989), BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER (1992), BATMAN BEGINS (2005), SIN CITY (2005), SMALLVILLE (2001), ALIAS (2001) and TRUE BLOOD (2008).