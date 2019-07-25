It’s time for another round of Ray’s Boom Boom Room! This week Ray and Mike sit down with singer and songwriter, Damian Knapp! During his twenty-three-year career as a professional musician, Damian has had the opportunity to perform with many of his favorite national blues acts and play countless music festivals and iconic venues around his home state of Ohio. He has twice participated (2005 and 06) at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN. As a performer, Damian has played legendary venues such as Packard Music Hall, Canton Palace Theater, Beachland Ballroom. Beal St. (Memphis) and many more. He has shared the stage with the likes of Magic Slim (RIP), Devon Allman, Tab Benoit, John Hammond, Foghat, Tinsley Ellis, among several others. Damian also just released another album, ‘Decay In Our Cities’! We are excited to have him, and thank you for joining us!
