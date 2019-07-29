American voice actress Russi Taylor has died at the age of 75. The veteran voiceover actress was the voice of Minnie Mouse for over 30 years, as well as providing her voice for dozens of films, TV series and specials including STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE (1980), THE LITTLES ( 1983), MY LITTLE PONY (1984), POUND PUPPIES (1986), WHO FRAMED ROGER RABBIT (1988), THE SMURFS (1981), DUCK TALES: THE TREASURE OF THE LOST LAMP (1990), MUPPET BABIES (1984), A FLINTSTONES CHRISTMAS (1994), BABE (1995), CINDERELLA 2: DREAMS COME TRUE (2002) and THE SIMPSONS MOVIE (2007)
Her notable performances of Minnie Mouse include MICKEY’S ONCE UPON A CHRISTMAS (1999), MICKEY’S TWICE UPON A CHRISTMAS (2004), MICKEY MOUSE CLUBHOUSE (2006) and MINNIE’S BOW-TOONS (2011).
Taylor was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts and was married to Wayne Allwine, who voiced Mickey Mouse and died in 2009. Russi and Allwine portrayed their iconic characters longer than any other actors.