The spotlight this weekend was focused on the return of Gervonta Davis fighting in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. My focus was to watch the main event on DAZN. The fight was a unification bout in the junior welterweight division for the WBC and WBO titles between Jose Ramirez and Maurice Hooker. The fight on paper was the most competitive fight of the weekend and also a pick’em fight. The fight also had the ingredients to be shootout based on their styles. Two undefeated fighters in the prime of their career and on top of the division going head to head.
Prior to the bout, Jose Ramirez, who had a record of 24-0, 16 KO’s of Avenal, California was a former 2012 Olympian. Since representing the USA boxing team in the Olympics, Ramirez turned professional soon after in 2012 and signed with Top Rank. The 26 year old made his way through the rankings going from prospect to contender to world champion. He won the WBC Junior Welterweight by defeating Amir Imam by unanimous decision last year. He had made two title defenses of the title. For Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker, he had a record of 26-0-3, with 17 KO’s, coming into the fight. The 29 year old moved his way up to the rankings as well similar to Ramirez. He signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and started to make a name for himself. He won the vacant WBO title by defeating former world champion Terry Flanagan last year. Hooker also made two successful title defenses.
The fight took place in Arlington, Texas and in Hooker’s hometown but Ramirez sure had his fans there as well. The fight sure lived up to the hype and ended in dramatic fashion.
The fight started with fireworks. Ramirez put on the pressure and Hooker started to let his hands go. Hooker was getting the edge but then Ramirez step on his feet which caused Hooker to fall down. The referee made an error and called it a knockdown. The 2nd round was all Ramirez who applied pressure and had Hooker on the ropes. Ramirez was landing shots to the head and body but mostly body shots were being landed. Hooker came back in the 3rd round with some nice combinations and used his reach effectively.
Both men exchanged furiously towards the final seconds. In the 4th round, both fighters went at it toe to toe in a close round. In the 5th round, neither fighter wanted to show weakness and there was good exchanges once again. Hooker landed some bombs on Ramirez but Ramirez took the shots and this would be the difference in the fight. Then came the 6th round. As both fighters were trading in the inside, Hooker made a mistake of pulling back with his head up. Ramirez landed a hard left hook and wobbled Hooker. Hooker went back to the ropes and Ramirez unleashed a barrage of punches that literally had Hooker out on this feet, The referee jumped in and stopped the fight at the right time.
With this victory, Ramirez unified the WBC and WBO titles at junior welterweight. In a weight class that is up for grabs as far who’s the best, we might have an undisputed champion by next year. WBA champion Regis Prograis and IBF champion Josh Taylor will battle to unify their titles later in the fall. Ramirez against the winner of Prograis Vs Taylor would be a good fight as well.
Back to Ramirez’s performance. He looked great and stopped a very tough champion. Ramirez always brings a fan friendly style and brings excitement to the ring. He will be hard to beat with his determination and his good chin.
Tonight, it was Ramirez who made the statement in the junior welterweight division and he stole the show.Contact the Feature Writers