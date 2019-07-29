Join Harley Hehr and Jim for their weekly show this Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Gary Sportsmen’s Club located at 10101 Madison Street Crown Point, Indiana from 7:00pm to 10:00pm.
White Rhino located at 101 Joliet Street Dyer, Indiana on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.
Blue Point Restaurant 13 Lincoln Way Valparaiso, Indiana on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 7:00pm to 10:00pm.
Jimmy appears after a long absence at the Interlude at Etropal located at 703 Lincoln Way 2nd floor Laporte, Indiana on Saturday August 3, 2019 from 7:00pm to 10:00pm.
Finally, on Sunday August 4, 2019, back to back performances at the Sandbar Grill located at 13118 East Lakeshore Drive in Cedar Lake, Indiana from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. (Weather permitting)