By Kassandra “ThaBoxingwhisperer” Phillips
Boxing has many warriors, but one for me, really stands out…
Arturo “Thunder Gatti”. Brave, fierce, and courageous, but still very humble.
Gatti’s heart exhibited something much bigger than life.
It illustrated a humble human being who not only cared about boxing, but was so in willing to give his fight fans the ultimate fight experience even if it meant sacrificing his own happiness. This trait may have led to the possibility of his premature death. December 15th 1995 was the year Gatti was able to call himself a champion as he won the IBF junior welterweight championship against Tracy Harris Patterson by a decision at Madison Square Garden. It brings sorrow and sadness to my heart because Gatti reminds me very much of myself.
His courage lives with me and I hold his bravery to the highest degree obtainable. I discovered Arturo the same year he passed away in 2009. At that time, my brother Marcus Phillips who is my biggest inspiration showed me Gatti’s fights. Marcus is not only my brother; he is my inspiration. Whenever I’d come home crying from school, he would fix me a snack and console me. One day he pulled out a blue Jot note book that I purchased from the Dollar Tree on Newport Ave in Pawtucket RI. He then handed me a pen and turned on his Grey Toshiba Laptop he had gotten from my mom Sandra for his 14th birthday.
The first boxing match he turned on was Arturo Gatti Vs Micky Ward. From then on, Marcus taught me how to score by the 10 point must system in boxing. Gatti showed being a warrior doesn’t mean you have to be the most polished fighter, but rather by having a heart and exhibiting humbleness to the fullest existent. When you enter the ring, your whole life can change. You can play basketball or soccer for example but you don’t play boxing.
Arturo Gatti is definitely a warrior that will never be forgotten, I can assure you of that. I can picture him up in the clouds being the "Thunder"…