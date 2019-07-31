Feature Boxing Writer Kassandra “ThaBoxingwhisperer” Phillips is the newest member of the writing team on Ringside Report “The Heart of Boxing & Entertainment”. On behalf of the entire team, we welcome her aboard.Contact the Feature Writers
