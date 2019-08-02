A week has gone by as Manny Pacquiao put a spectacular performance as he defeated Keith Thurman by split decision. Much has been said about Pacquiao turning back the clock and looking more like a 30 year old and not a 40 year old. It was definitely one of Manny’s greatest performances. Thurman talked a good game during the buildup for the fight and enough so that I wanted Pacquiao to stop Thurman. As we saw, once Thurman felt the speed and power, he would retreat.
As Manny stated, it is easy to talk trash but you need to show it in the ring. Manny Pacquiao will always get respect for being humble and letting his hands do the talking.
What about Keith Thurman? Should he be respected after the Pacquiao fight?
Keith Thurman was undefeated before the Manny fight and was on a roll. He was the WBA World Welterweight Champion for five years, even though two years of it he was sidelined due to injuries. He has wins over Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, Luis Collazo, Roberto Guerrero, and Jesus Soto Karass. Earlier this year in his fight prior to the Pacquiao fight, he fought a tough and determined Josesito Lopez. Yes, Thurman won as expected but he was rusty. Also despite being hurt in the 7th round of that fight, he hung in tough and fought back to win a majority decision. His performance against Lopez prompted Pacquiao to select him as the next opponent. Thurman was the number one welterweight before his layoff and his wins at welterweight had been far more impressive than Terence Crawford or Errol Spence, JR. so far. As predictions rolled around for Thurman Vs Pacquiao, the media was split on who was going to win the fight. So that shows you that Thurman was getting his respect and was a dangerous opponent.
As for the fight with Pacquiao, even though Thurman lost he showed a lot of heart. Thurman was surprised when Manny dropped him in the 1st round. Thurman got up and as the fight wore on, he started to come back in the fight. Manny started to get tired towards the mid rounds and Thurman picked up the pace. After nine rounds, the fight was getting even and it seemed that Thurman was going to take control. Then Thurman got nailed with a vicious body shot that would put most fighters down in the 10th round, but Thurman didn’t go down and he battled through adversity once again. He stayed tough all the way to the 12th round.
Even though I respected Thurman as a fighter before the Pacquiao fight, he earned my respect even more by admitting defeat.
How many fighters admit defeat? Not many.
In post-fight interviews, Thurman has been gracious in defeat and has given Pacquiao his props for beating him. Let’s put it this way. Thurman showed more determination in a fight with Manny Pacquiao and showed more class after defeat than Adrien Broner. Broner is still claiming he beat Pacquiao. What a joke.
Bottom Line: Keith "One Time" Thurman earned my respect and he will be back soon.