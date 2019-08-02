By Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D. FAAP
If you have been a reader of Doctor Curmudgeon®’s column, you have noticed my name appearing occasionally.
I am a Siberian Husky, and serve (alongside the feline members of the household) to keep this residence in good form, equipped with food, household supplies and in a state of cleanliness and habitability.
My full name is Sir Galahad, Protector of the Welsh Faerie People.
I am often referred to as the Major Domo of the Curmudgeon family. My co-Curmudgeon Family Administrator is Renpet, a feline. (formerly with the CIA, and supposedly retired, but still disappearing for weeks at a time, after being picked up by a black limousine with several men in dark suits and earpieces, and odd bulges under their jackets)
Therefore, I am in charge and am also the keeper of the voluminous lists required to keep this chaotic household running as smoothly as possible
Recently, along with my many tasks, occupations, vocations, and hobbies, I have been hired as the editor of the Canine Chronicles.
When first approached by this newspaper, I demurred, due to all my other responsibilities.
However, this morning, while the family was enjoying a leisurely breakfast, I was disturbed by the rantings of the small curmudgeon. She was more irritable than ever, as she snorted with great vehemence, stridently commented about the news, and even managed to loudly slam the newspaper as she flung it at the table. Quite a feat!
It forced me to look up from the scholarly journal on geophysics for which I had far too long put aside the time to read.
Removing my spectacles, I looked at her, reaching out a paw in comfort. My poor furless relative was unhappy because all she found was negative news. Even the local paper was replete with alarming accounts of shootings, muggings, drownings, horrific weather changes and worse.
It was then that I realized the time had come for all good furries to come to the aid of their two-legged family members, friends and the public; time to search for good news, for positive things.
The Canine Chronicles could be a harbinger of such journals, dedicated to positive enlightenment.
And so, I took up my quill pen, (used for official and important occasions) and signed my letter of acceptance of the position.
(To settle any citizenship questions, should they arise: I do have my birth certificate which designates that I was born in the great state of Nebraska! So there! No need for any concerns here)
Doctor Curmudgeon® is Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D., a physician-satirist. This column originally appeared on SERMO, the leading global social network for doctors.
