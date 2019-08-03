In the next round of Ray’s Boom Boom Room, we are joined by Boom Herron! Graduating High School just down the road from us, Boom played football and graduated from Warren G. Harding in Warren, OH where he was born and raised. Herron then played for Ohio State from 2008-2011 under Jim Tressel with great success. We can’t wait to catch up with Boom on everything he currently has going on, tune-in Tuesday, August 6th for the live stream or listen later on Apple, Google, Spotify or iHeart!
Watch it on Facebook.
Watch it on YouTube.