After a six year hiatus of crisscrossing the country perfecting an unblemished resume Gervonta “Tank” Davis made a triumphant homecoming last week at the sold out Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore Maryland with a stunning two round technical knockout of Ricardo Nunez.
Davis made an emphatic statement a minute into the second round with a haymaker left hand that instantly removed the smug grin Nunez had on display for the crowd. Within the following twelve seconds the champion electrified the crowd with a frenzied thirteen punch barrage in which eight power shots got through finding their mark before Nunez could be rescued by astute referee Harvey Dock.
The blitzkrieg Dock interrupted prevented the inevitable knockdown at the time of stoppage with the ropes holding Nunez from landing in fourth row. A split second earlier his body was contorted into a pretzel and his head violently snapped back on a right angle as if it were on ball bearings. Showtime commentator Paulie Malignaggi surmised that perhaps in wake of two ring tragedies weeks ago Dock was overzealous sliding in-between the carnage and halting the action without the benefit of allowing the challenger a chance to recover citing Nunez was looking to tie his man up. Malignaggi who always exhibits a quintessential boxing acumen was now speculating beyond what his eyes were seeing as the only body language exhibited by Nunez was grabbing Dock around the waist in prevention of falling face first to canvas.
Another assessment that totally missed its mark was that a competitive match was about to break out. While Nunez did plant his feet and fire combinations whenever their lead foot touched inside the pocket his fists were blocked every time by the high held guard of Davis punching nothing more than leather. As handicapped last week Ringside Report exposed the mandatory challenger having zero experience at top tier level and his ability to absorb punishment played out accordingly. The champion in turn jumped on lower ropes at bout’s conclusion and pounded his chest in declaration as who the true beast in super featherweight division truly is.
Gervonta upped his stellar record to 22-0, 21 KO’s in defending his WBA title for second time while the ill prepared challenger who was fighting outside his native Panama for first time fell to 21-3, 19 KO’s over highly suspect competition.
Post –fight Davis told Showtime interviewer Jim Gray that he would next seek a unification match with IBF super featherweight champion Tevin “American Idol” Farmer before moving north to lightweight as his 5’ 5 ½” frame is rapidly maturing at 24 years of age. His trainer Calvin Ford has done a stellar job of taking a kid from less than humble beginnings and transforming the southpaw into an undeniable top ten fighter seeking world renowned recognition. Both fans and media have speculated that a future showdown with perceived pound for pound champ Vasyl Lomachenko would produce a classic boxing masterpiece.
As for Ricardo Nunez he has yet to demonstrate he can beat a bonafide contender and all parties’ concerned need to finally take notice including his corner, promoters and alphabet organizations that announced his coronation before ever graduating school of hard knocks.
