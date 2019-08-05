On August 5, 1962, pin-up model turned fresh faced ingenue turned Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe died at the age of 36 by an overdose of barbiturates. Her death was surrounded by conspiracy theories and remains a hot topic of conversation today. On the 57th anniversary of her death, we reflect on the life and career of one of the world’s most recognizable and beloved figures.
Born on June 1, 1926 in Los Angeles, California. Monroe faced many hardships, criticism and public ridicule in her short life, but made a name for herself even when the cards were stacked against her. Aside from all that, she built an extraordinary career and legacy in her path. Ms. Monroe’s success wasn’t measured just by her body of work, but by knowing that she lived her life on her own terms.
Some of Monroe’s most notable films include: ALL ABOUT EVE (1950), GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES (1953), NIAGRA (1953), HOW TO MARRY A MILLIONAIRE (1953), THE SEVEN YEAR ITCH (1955), BUS STOP (1956) and SOME LIKE IT HOT (1959).
Marilyn Monroe left a huge void when she left this world, but she lives on in her films and our hearts and memories.