Join Harley Hehr and Jim as they perform their weekly show this Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at GARY SPORTSMEN’S 10101 MADISON STREET IN CROWN POINT, IN from 7:00pm to 10:00pm.
Jim is back at GINO’S STEAKHOUSE 1259 JOLIET STREET 1259 Joliet Street in DYER, IN on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 7:00pm to 10:00pm.
It’s that time of year again for FESTA ITALIANA indoor concert under the tent. Come and join Jim for A Tribute to Frank Sinatra and some great Italian songs from Dean Martin. Bulanda will be mixing it up for the concert. It’s at VILLA CESARE 900 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE SCHERERVILLE, IN on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.
Later on in the evening you can join Jim for a great steak dinner at FREDDY’S STEAKHOUSE 6442 KENNEDY AVENUE HAMMOND, IN on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 7:00pm to 10:00pm.
It’s SINATRA SUNDAY at the SANDBAR GRILL 13118 EAST LAKESHORE DRIVE IN CEDAR LAKE, IN on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, weather permitting.