Boxing is considered to be a fighting sport which usually involves the battling of two people fighting to beat the other. Boxing has also been considered both an Olympic and Commonwealth type of sport.
Another factor to consider is that unlike any sport or tournament, boxing is controlled by a referee just like any sport. The issue of winning or losing lies in the skill of the boxer but is also influenced by the judgement of the referee. The referee seems to have the most power in the ring, he can choose to disqualify or pardon a certain member.
History of Boxing
Boxing is believed to have originated from Iraq in the 3rd millennium BC. Boxing is also popular in Egypt where both boxers who either fight barefooted or had a band that would be supporting their wrist.
As mentioned above, India has various boxing types known as the Ramayana or Rig Veda. In Ancient Greece, boxing was also considered to be a well-developed sport that became famous at that time. During this era there were no rounds, the boxers would fight until one of them acknowledges defeat.
Ancient Rome
In Ancient Rome, Boxing was considered to be a sport. In Rome, they had a different view of boxing. In this case, the opponent would have to protect themselves through wrapping leather thongs around their fists. They ended up using hard leather until they realised that the leather could be used as a weapon.
Romans went as far as introducing metal studs so that they could make cestus. The Roman type of boxing was usually a fight until death. All this was done to please the spectators who would have attended. The Romans are the once who came up with the ring concept as slaves were used against one another in a circle that was marked against the floor. Boxing was later banned in Rome due to its levels of brutality and it later resurfaced in London.