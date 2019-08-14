Former retired boxing contenders, world title challengers, world champions and entertainers are booking quickly to sit across from the man with the fedora, the pinky ring and the New York thing–Fuggedaboutit….”Bad” Brad Berkwitt…The host of The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show on the Ringside Report Web TV Channel on YouTube. On Sunday, September 8th, retired former USBA and WBC Light Heavyweight Champion Montell “Ice” Griffin is the guest. This for sure will be a can’t miss show…
