The “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Aron Presley Died on This Day in 1977.
Do you remember where you were the day Elvis died? I was only 5 months old, but I certainly understand how adored he was by his fans, the lasting impression he made and the influence he had in the music industry.
It’s been 42 years since the world lost the legendary performer, who got his fans “all shook up” with his charisma, good-looks and smooth vocal stylings. Presley was regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. He recorded 24 studio albums, released 117 singles, 33 of which went to No. 1. His most popular singles include “Can’t Help Falling in Love”, “(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear”, “A Little Less Conversation”, “Are You Lonesome Tonight?”, “It’s Now or Never”, “Hound Dog”, “Jailhouse Rock”, “Heartbreak Hotel”, “Love Me Tender”, ”Blue Suede Shoes”, “All Shook Up”, “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Suspicious Minds”.
As an actor, Presley appeared in over 30 feature films, which include his first big screen appearance in LOVE ME TENDER (1956), as well as JAILHOUSE ROCK (1957), BLUE HAWAII (1961) and VIVA LAS VEGAS (1964).
Presley left behind a monumental legacy. He is the best-selling solo artist in the history of recorded music. He was commercially successful in many genres including pop, country, blues, and gospel. He won 3 Grammys, received a Lifetime Achievement Award at age 36 and has been inducted into multiple music halls of fame. His mansion, Graceland, located in Memphis, Tennessee is the second most-visited place in the U.S., with over 650,000 visitors a year.
I dedicate this article to the BIGGEST Elvis fan I've ever known, Paula West Crawford (January 31, 1953-June 12, 2018).