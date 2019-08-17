Peter Fonda has died after respiratory failure caused by lung cancer. Fonda was 79. Born in New York City, the actor came from a show business family, including legendary screen star father, Henry Fonda, sister Jane Fonda, daughter, Bridget Fonda and son, Justin Fonda.
Early in his career Fonda found work on Broadway and then began guest starring on TV shows such as WAGON TRAIN (1957), THE NEW BREED (1961), NAKED CITY (1958), THE DEFENDERS (1961), IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT (1988), ER, (1994), HAWAII FIVE-O (2010) and THE BLACKLIST (2013). In addition to EASY RIDER (1969), Fonda ’s film credits include THE TRIP (1967), THE HIRED HAND (1971), THE CANNONBALL RUN (1981), ULEE’S GOLD (1997), THE LIMEY (1999), 3:10 TO YUMA (2007), and the recent BOUNDARIES (2018).
Fonda is a two-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner for ULEE’S GOLD.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to the Fonda family in their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers