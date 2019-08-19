When Anthony Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Andy Ruiz Jr. last year it was a result that divided the boxing world. On the one side of the debate, this was an elite level fighter who should never have been losing to the likes of Ruiz Jr. On the other side, many thought Joshua was never at elite level and a committed Ruiz Jr. exposed his weaknesses as a boxer that has the look, but not the heart or skills.
We’ll tackle both of those sides of the debate here, but first it’s worth noting Joshua has broken down the first fight and discussed his impending rematch with Ruiz Jr. (33-1, 22KOs). Interestingly, Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) puts the loss down to underestimating his opponent. It is a similar situation for fans, who thought Ruiz would be an easy ride.
Betting on a winner in the rematch will not be easy, but what is easy is checking out online promos for pointsbet for all the latest hot tips. Joshua says he lost to Ruiz because his mind was on a unification bout against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. As he wasn’t focused on Ruiz, he admits he got humiliated after being knocked down four times and stopped in the seventh round.
“In the build up, things were as they should have been,” Joshua told long-time sponsor JD Sport. “Training is like a lifestyle for me. I never have an issue with preparation. It seemed like this was already written in the stars. My purpose for the fight was I might fight [Deontay] Wilder next. The purpose for the fight is what is he doing next? It wasn’t solely on winning the fight. There was no pressure, and no gain,” Joshua continued. “There’s no gain for me. I’m in America. I’m not being forced to go there. It’s not a mandatory. I’ve just gone there because I want to do big things in boxing.
Even though I lost the fight, it’s still a massive moment in my career. For this fight, what it meant, there was no real gain in it. Beating Ruiz, it wouldn’t have meant as much to me as it’ll mean for me to train for the rematch. I was just so relaxed. I know what I’m capable of doing. Everything it meant to Ruiz winning, it didn’t mean to me beating him. He can’t keep up with my feet.”
Joshua claims he will “unleash the beast” in the rematch fight, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on December 7. Many critics are questioning whether there’s much of a beast to unleash. Certainly, Joshua’s loss felt different to other high-profile heavyweight shocks, such as Hasim Rahman defeating then undisputed champ Lennox Lewis in 2001.
Lewis’ loss to Rahman was a classic example of the dangers of heavyweight boxing, where a single punch can end a bout. Lewis was the better fighter, few disputed that even when Rahman took his belts. With Joshua and Ruiz, something was different. Joshua was dismantled by Ruiz and while Lewis easily took his belts back off Rahman, there are no guarantees Joshua can do the same to Ruiz.
Even if the Brit fighter does overcome Ruiz and take back his straps, the vulnerability he showed in the first fight means he will head into any contest against Wilder or Tyson Fury as an underdog. Not only did Joshua not take the fight seriously, he is also not taking the loss seriously, instead choosing to make silly excuses that his mind was elsewhere.
Simply put, the best champions perform even when their eye is on the next fight. Does Joshua need to be switched on to put in even a decent performance? Let’s not forget his performance against Ruiz was disgraceful at championship level