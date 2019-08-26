Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev, 34-3-1, 29 KO’s, of Russia, was once the best Light Heavyweight a few years back and once held the WBO, IBF, and WBA titles in the division. He suffered back to back losses to Andre Ward in 2016 and 2017, but he managed to come back and win the WBO again later in 2017. Kovalev ran into a road block again when he got stopped in the 7th round by Columbian Eleider Alvarez and lost his WBO Light Heavyweight title. Many thought this would be the end of Kovalev’s career as it was his second lost by stoppage. His first stoppage was at the hands of Andre Ward in 2017. However, Kovalev proved the doubters wrong. He made adjustments by hiring a new trainer in hall of famer Buddy McGirt and decided to take a rematch with Eleider Alvarez earlier this year. A rejuvenated Kovalev decided to stay out of harm’s way and out boxed Alvarez to regain the WBO Lightweight title. Kovalev put himself back as one of the top fighters of the division.
Last night, in front of his hometown in Russia, Kovalev made the 1st defense of his title by stopping Britain’s Anthony Yarde in the 11th round in a good action fight. Anthony Yarde who had record of 18-0, with 17 KO’s, seemed to be a threat for Kovalev and many observers saw this fight as a toss-up. Despite Kovalev being the more experienced of the two fighters, some felt Yarde had the potential to pull the upset. To Yarde’s credit, he almost did it. From rounds 1-6, Kovalev was doing as he was expected to do. He was out boxing the stronger challenger using his reach and his jab against Yarde and not letting Yarde getting in. There was a shift in round seven, as Yarde decided to get in close and work the body of Kovalev, which is something he should have done earlier. Yarde’s body shots had an effect on Kovalev. History has shown that Kovalev does not take body shots well and that was shown in his second lost to Andre Ward. Yarde now had the advantage and continued this in round eight. Yarde was pushing back Kovalev and landed a huge right hand that had Kovalev hurt bad. Yarde continued the onslaught and landed powerful hook shots and Kovalev was very close to getting stopped. The bell rang and Kovalev stayed on his feet. For Yarde, this would be his final stand.
Yarde was seriously gassed and Kovalev knew this. From there, Kovalev got himself back in the fight and started to dominate Yarde and as the rounds went on, Kovalev was letting his hands go more. The end came in round eleven. As the fighters were exchanging, Kovalev landed a solid left jab that dropped Yarde on his back. Yarde could not get up and the energy was sapped out of him. Kovalev pulled off the victory in stunning fashion in front of his hometown fans. At the end, Kovalev did what he was supposed to do. He defeated the younger, stronger, yet untested challenger. Yarde did show a lot in this fight considering this was his biggest test of his career.
What’s next for Kovalev?
Well it’s no secret that now a Kovalev and a Canelo Alvarez fight will most likely happen. An eight figure payday is looming for Kovalev and it’s hard to imagine he will not take this fight. In the post-fight interview, Kovalev did mentioned he wants the Canelo fight. If this fight is finalized, it would be another mega fight this year. Canelo will be trying to make history and attempt to win a title in a fourth weight division. The way Canelo is looking at this, is that he will be taking on a more vulnerable champion as Kovalev is getting older and not the same fighter anymore. Canelo is in his prime and he has the skills and speed to match with Kovalev. The challenge for Canelo is that Kovalev is a much bigger fighter and Canelo is smaller. So in this case the fight evens up and it makes the fight more interesting.
Focusing back on Kovalev, what a 2019 he’s had. Two great comeback wins and becoming the Light Heavyweight champion again. This sets him up in a possible mega fight and a lucrative one against Canelo Alvarez.