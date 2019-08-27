Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 27, we welcome sports broadcasting legend, Chris Myers! Chris broke into broadcasting when he was only 16, and now has more than 30 years of professional broadcasting experience, covering Super Bowls, the World Series, NBA Finals, and much more. Ray and Chris currently work together on Premier Boxing Championship events on PPV, FOX Sports, and FOX Sports 1, but with football season starting, Chris will be moving to focus on that. Join us for the live-stream at 1:30 PM EST, or listen later on your favorite podcast app!
