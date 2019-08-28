Where can you find retired and active boxers,? MMA fighters both still fighting and retired as well. How about prominent people in the boxing business? Or maybe business people and real movers/shakers. Look no further than The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show hosted by “Bad” Brad and Produced/Filmed by Debbie “D2” Edwards. On Thursday, September 12th, popular professional MMA fighter Gabriel Mota is in the interviewee chair opposite “Bad” Brad. In addition, former BBB Show guest Jack Callahan who trains Gabriel will also appear. You will not want to miss this show…
