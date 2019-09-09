CES MMA World Welterweight Champion Vinicius De Jesus made his first title defense tonight, stopping game challenger Chris “The Cleveland Assassin” Lozano in the third round in the “CESMMA 58” main event at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.
Lozano (10-5) dropped De Jesus (9-2) in the opening round with a shot to the temple, but the Brazilian bounced up and fought back. The first two rounds were fought relatively cautious as both fighters took turns being the aggressor. De Jesus took charge in the third connected on punches and kicks, while avoiding Lozano’s limited offensive attacks. A strong De Jesus punch snapped Lazano’s head and that’s the opening the defending chance had set up. He bashed Lazano around the cage, trapping him as he threw punishing combinations until the referee waved off the action midway through the third.
“I appreciate him (Lozano) accepting this fight when others didn’t,” an excited De Jesus praised his opponent after the fight. “I respect him very much and hope he’s okay and back in the cage soon. I have a high fight IQ and he was difficult to hit. This is for my fans and family.
“My boxing paid off. My father coached me to box. Now, I’m looking for the big show, the lions in the UFC.”
In the co-featured event, Hartford heavyweight Parker Porter (8-5) and his Brazilian opponent, Dirlei Broenstrup (16-7) put on a very entertaining show. Porter couldn’t miss his overhand right in the first round, but Broenstrup responded in the second and came out hot for the third. All of a sudden Porter unloaded a straight right on Broenstrup’s chin and that’s all she wrote with less than two minutes remaining on the clock.
Hartford fans were thrilled when hometown hero Parker Porter (R) landed this punch
“I knew I started to get tired in the third round,” Porter commented. “I felt that I had won the first two rounds and my mentality was stay alive and don’t get taken out. I’d love to get a shot at the CES heavyweight strap in my next fight.”
Veteran Cincinnati lightweight Reggie Merriweather (13-5) ruined the homecoming type of night for popular and previously undefeated Jesse James Kosakowski (3-1) from Waterbury, CT. Merriweather landed several bombs, Kosakowski got out of a few jams, and then suddenly Merriweather closed the show with a single right-handed punch halfway through the first round. Kosakowski’s large crowd of supporters expressed their collective feelings the referee had prematurely stopped the fight, but the upset was already in the books.
Massachusetts featherweight “Relentless” Robbie Leroux switched positions on Pete “The Heat” Rogers, Jr. to win by way of a reverse heal hold (pictured below) forcing a tap-out. It appeared that Rogers had the advantage and was moments away from victory Leroux did his thing.
Florida bantamweight Jornel “A1” Lugo, who lived in Wallingford (CT), used his speed and angles to stop Harris “Dirty Harry” Bonfilgio on punches in the first round. “Only one thing pays the bills…skills,” Lugo said after the fight. “Everybody kept telling me to watch out for his kicks. I studied – I’m paranoid – so I was prepared.”
Pro-debuting Brooklyn flyweight Adrian Haly took a split decision from Justin “Juggernaut” Valentin, of Meriden (CT), in the first fight of the night steamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Local favorite Nick Giuiletti, fighting out of nearby Wallingford, jumped all over lightweight Cody Schieve right off the bell, driving his over-matched opponent to the mat and unleashed a barrage of unanswered punches until the undercard fight was halted only 38-second into round one by way of technical knockout.
Massachusetts cruiserweight Dan Randall used an effective ground-and-pound attack against Jesse Baughman, who tapped out midway through the opening round.
Connecticut bantamweight Will “Siracha” Smith took two of three rounds from Aaron Reese for a unanimous decision in the opening match of the evening.
