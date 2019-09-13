If you loved the late 70’s to the mid 80’s for the rock music coming out, then you loved the fantastic singer and showman Eddie Money. Money, died today at the age of 70. His songs “Baby Hold On,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Shakin’” and “Take Me Home Tonight” soundtracked popular music in the 1980s.
A statement provided by his family reads: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”
Money recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.
A reality television series about Money and his family, “Real Money,” had aired on AXS TV starting in April 2018. It chronicled his life at home and with his family, revealing his health struggles.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to the Money family in their time of grief….Contact the management team