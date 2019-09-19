By Rich “Lite It Up” Lopez
Since Sergey Kovalev defeated Anthony Yarde back on August 24th, there were many talks of a Canelo Vs Kovalev showdown. It seemed like the negotiations stalled and it might have been too quick of a turnaround for Kovalev to fight again. However after almost three weeks of negotiations, the announcement came this past Friday that we now have a Superfight. Canelo will move up two weight classes to the light heavyweight division to face Sergey Kovalev. The fight will take place on November 2nd at the MGM Grand and Casino in Las Vegas. Kovalev’s WBO title will be on the line and he will be making his second defense of the title.
What will a victory mean for both fighters?
Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev, 34-4-1, 29’s KO: Kovalev was once the man in the light heavyweight division and once held the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles. After two losses to Andre Ward (one of them by knockout) and a knockout loss to Eleider Alvarez, it seemed that Kovalev was finished with his career. However Kovalev made a comeback this year. He defeated Eleider Alvarez in a rematch to regain the WBO Light Heavyweight title and then he knocked out top rising contender Anthony Yarde. Since Kovalev is still a big name in the sport, he just got the big money fight with Canelo Alvarez. As much as Kovalev would like to fight the likes of Dmitry Bivol, Artur Beterbiev, and Oleksandr Gvozdyk in unification bouts, how can he say “No” to a Canelo fight? Not only will Kovalev score the biggest payday of his career but he has a chance to beat the best pound for pound fighter in the game. Beating Canelo will put Kovalev in the top pound for pound rankings where he once was.
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, 52-1-2, 35 KO’s: Canelo is boxing’s biggest star at the moment and to me the best fighter in the world pound for pound. Some critics might argue that Terrance Crawford or Vasyl Lomachenko are the best fighters in the world, but we are all entitled to our opinions. Either way nobody can argue that Canelo is in the top three at least. For the moment, the third fight between Canelo and “GGG” will not happen but I believe it will happen at some point. Instead Canelo will challenge himself and move up two weight divisions to face the bigger Kovalev. It’s not the GGG fight that most fans wanted, but it’s still a great opponent. Canelo will be chasing history and if he wins, he will become the 4th Mexican to win a title in a fourth weight class. Juan Manuel Marquez, Erik Morales, and Jorge Arce were the other fighters that accomplished this already.
Questions going into the fight:
Will Kovalev be too big and strong for the smaller Canelo? Will Canelo catch Kovalev at the right time? Can Canelo take Kovalev’s punches? Will Canelo be too quick for Kovalev? All of these questions will be answered on November 2nd.
Who wins?
I believe the fight will start In Kovalev’s favor. Kovalev will use his height and reach to his advantage. Kovalev has a good jab and this will be a problem for Canelo. Canelo is a good boxer but will have a tough time getting in to land his punches. As we get into the mid rounds, Canelo will make adjustments and work the body. The body shots have been Kovalev’s weak spot. From there I think Canelo will break Kovalev down and I don’t think the 36 year old Kovalev will be able to pick up a second wind. I think many will pick Canelo by decision but I’m going to be bold and say Canelo wins by a 10th round TKO in a great fight.
On a side note, we need to give credit to Canelo for not pursuing a catch weight for this fight. The fight will be at the weight limit at 175 pounds. Catch weights are ridiculous and I have always been against them.Contact the Feature Writers