THE MORNING SHOW, the series premiering on the new streaming service Apple TV+ reunites Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The award-winning actresses worked together when Witherspoon guest starred as Jill Green, Rachel’s spoiled younger sister, in two episodes of the hit show’s sixth season in 2000. Since Witherspoon’s appearance on FRIENDS, the two stars have been wanting to work together again, and this project seemed to be the right fit for both.
THE MORNING SHOW is an American comedy drama series focuses on Alex Levy (Aniston), who runs a popular news program that has excellent ratings and is perceived to have changed the face of American television. After her partner of 15 years, Mitch Kessler (played by Steve Carell), is fired amidst a sexual misconduct scandal, Alex fights to retain her job as top newscaster while sparking a rivalry with Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), an aspiring journalist who seeks to take Alex’s place.
Other cast members include Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman and Jack Davenport. Aniston and Witherspoon will also serve as executive producers.
Apple has already ordered 20 episodes of the series, split into two seasons. THE MORNING SHOW premieres on November 1, 2019 on Apple TV+.Contact the Feature Writers