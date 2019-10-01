The International Boxing Hall of Fame released the 2020 election ballots to an international panel of voters today. Inductees will be named in the following categories: Modern, Old-Timer, Pioneer, Non-Participant and Observer; and, for the first time, Women’s Modern and Trailblazer.
In addition to the newly created women’s boxing categories, the Hall of Fame previously announced that modern-era boxers now require a three-year retirement period.
Members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an international panel of boxing historians cast votes. Voters from Japan, England, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States are among those who will participate in the election process.
“The October 1st ballot mailing is a special time for the sport of boxing,” said Executive Director Edward Brophy. “The anticipation of the vote is palpable as the Hall of Fame and the worldwide boxing community anxiously awaits the results to determine who will join the list of boxing immortals.”
Boxers added to the men’s modern ballot for 2020 include Jorge Arce, Timothy Bradley, Vuyani Bungu, Joel Casamayor, Diego Corrales, Carl Froch, Bernard Hopkins, Sergio Martinez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Antonio Tarver and Israel Vazquez.
Boxers comprising the first ever women’s modern ballot include Laila Ali, Sumya Anani, Regina Halmich, Holly Holm, Susi Kentikian, Christy Martin, Lucia Rijker, Jisselle Salandy, Mary Jo Sanders, Laura Serrano, Ana Maria Torres and Ann Wolfe.
Ballots are distributed on October 1st and a news conference will be held in early December to announce results of the voting.
The 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend will be held June 11-14 in Canastota, NY.