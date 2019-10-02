By “The First Lady of Boxing” Jackie Kallen
I just want to say how thrilled I am to be joining the Ringside Report team. I’m known as “The First Lady of Boxing,” which is a title I’ve enjoyed for almost three decades now. From starting out as the publicist for Thomas Hearns and the Kronk Boxing Team to managing champions like James Toney, Bronco McKart, Tom “Boom Boom” Johnson, Pinklon Thomas and others–boxing has been my passion for over 41 years.
People often ask me what I’m doing these days. First of all, I am managing 15-0 junior-welterweight prospect Mykquan Williams (out of the Hartford area.) He’s signed with Lou DiBella, trained by Paul Cichon, and is on his way to a world title. It’s not a matter of IF he’ll be a champion, it’s now just a matter of WHEN. This 21 year-old has it all: Speed, poise in the ring, and he’s a complete crowd pleaser.
I also do a weekly one-hour radio show with Thomas “Hit Man” Hearns every Saturday afternoon between 2-3 EST. It can be seen on the 910Superstation Facebook page. We tackle all things related to boxing and our 41-year friendship shines through as we interview our guests. Hearns’ spiritual side is as obvious as his sense of humor. We have a lot of fun.
Another thing I love doing is my weekly podcast called “Four Real.” I host a fascinating panel of four women, all from various backgrounds and viewpoints. No subject is off-limits. We book interesting guests from all walks of life and get them to open up about a huge plethora of topics.
As if that’s not enough, I have a line of skincare products called “Knockout Aging.” The three-product kit include a serum, an eye treatment, and a moisturizer. After researching products for over a year, I believe I have come up with a really effective product that helps diminish fine lines and age spots while refreshing and brightening your skin.
I still stay in touch with most of the fighters I’ve known and worked with since the late 1970s. Many are grandparents now and we enjoy reminiscing as well as showing off our kids and grandkids.
We all agree that today’s boxing scene is very different than it was 20-30 years ago. New viewing platforms, a constantly-growing alphabet soup of organizations, and other factors have changed the sport. The amateur programs like PAL and Golden Gloves are not what they once were.
The main complaint I hear is that there are not enough old-school trainers like Eddie Futch, Emanuel Steward, Georgie Benton, Bill Miller, Ray Arcel, and Angelo Dundee. Unless a boxer is taught the proper basics and all the tricks of the trade, how is he (or she) supposed to be another Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson or Joe Louis. I have seen many good trainers today, like Freddie Roach, Eddie Mustafa Muhammad, Virgil Hunter and Robert Garcia.
However, there aren’t enough trainers in their league or at their level of excellence.
I see many worthy boxers scrambling to get seen and rated. I see questionable decisions that have me wondering about the judging system. I see gross mismatches on local club shows and I witness rising fighters struggling to sell tickets in order to get paid.
But I am, and always will be, a huge fan of the sport. I will continue managing, occasionally promoting, and looking for the best talent around. I will always pray for the safety of every fighter that steps through the ropes and I will pop up here from time to time with articles that I hope you'll enjoy.