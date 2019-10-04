Undisputed middleweight champion Claressa “T-Rex” Shields and former two-division champion Ivana Habazin will clash for the WBC / WBO junior middleweight titles on October 5th. The winner of the bout has agreed to donate the hand wraps worn in the championship fight to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
The bout, promoted by Salita Promotions in association with T-Rex Boxing Promotions, will headline a full night of boxing action at Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Shields’ hometown of Flint, MI and will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME.
Shields won back-to-back gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games and made history as the first American female boxer to win gold and is the only two-time gold medalist in US boxing history. A pro since 2016, she has won world championships in two-divisions (middle and super middleweight) and currently is the unified WBA/ WBC/ WBO/ IBF middleweight champion. Her pro record stands at 9-0 (2 KOs).
From Croatia, Habazin has won world championships in two weight divisions (IBF welterweight and IBO middleweight). Her professional boxing record stands at 23-3 with 7 wins coming by way of knockout.
Shields is attempting to become the fastest boxer – male or female – in history to capture world titles in three weight divisions.
“Claressa Shields is daring to be great and her quest to win titles in three weight divisions in only her 10th pro bout is historic,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “Habazin has been in the ring with many of the top boxers in two weight divisions. This bout promises to be explosive.”
“We are glad that both fighters agreed that the hand wraps worn by the winner will make their way to Canastota for display in the Hall of Fame. Preserving boxing history is so important.”
The Hall of Fame displays hand wraps worn by fighters through the ages. Among those on display include Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano, Henry Armstrong, Willie Pep, Fritzie Zivic, Dick Tiger, Ken Overlin, Hector “Macho” Camcho, “The Pazmanian Devil” Vinny Paz, Johnny Tapia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Last week, the hand wraps worn in the WBC / IBF 147-pound unification bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter and the David Benavidez versus Anthony Dirrell WBC super middleweight championship bout were donated to the Hall. Boxing fans have a unique opportunity to enjoy seeing historic hand wraps on display in “Boxing’s Hometown.”
A not-for-profit organization, the International Boxing Hall of Fame opened to the public in 1989 in Canastota, New York and is located at Exit 34 of the New York State Thruway. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.