Tomorrow night on DAZN live from Madison Square Garden in Frank Sinatra’s town of New York City former Middleweight Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, 39-1-1, 35 KO’s faces Sergiy Derevyanchenko, 13-1, 10 KO’s for the vacant IBF Middleweight strap.
This is the second fight of 2019 for “GGG” where in June of this year, he destroyed overmatched Steve Rolls who he stopped in four rounds. On the other side of ring will be Sergiy who last stepped in the ring this past April, winning a unanimous decision over Jack Culcay.
There is a four year age difference between the two fighters with “GGG” being the older of the two at 37.
So, what are we to expect from these two warriors? “GGG” is in a must win fight to stay relevant because as beloved as he is, for sure, his ring skills are slipping. On the other hand, a loss to Derevyanchenko will set him back, but not as far.
On paper, this is a very good matchup that I foresee fireworks in and somebody being stopped.
The fight odds across Sports Betting Dime has “GGG” as the undisputed favorite, and it’s understandable why with the much tougher ledger and experience. But will this fight be the one where we see “GGG” truly get old over night? Tomorrow night will bring us many of these answers…