By Daniel “The Boxing Guru” Sisneros
Francisco “Panchito” Bojado stepped onto the pro boxing scene with a bang! He made his pro debut on Jan. 13, 2001 with a 2nd round destruction of Detrick Castor. He ran his record to 8-0, 8 ko’s before losing his first fight against world ranked Juan Carlos Rubio in a close 10 round decision.
He would avenge that loss with a lopsided 12 round decision win over Rubio for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Light Welterweight Title. On July 24, 2004 He faced former IBA Lightweight World Champion Jesse James Leija in Atlantic City, NJ. Bojado dropped Leija in round 2, but went on to lose a very close 10 round decision. Bojado’s fan friendly aggressive style made him an instant television favorite.
He fought his last pro bout on Oct. 6, 2007 against former IBF Jr. Lightweight World Champion Steve Forbes. Bojado ended his pro career with a record of 18-3, 12 ko’s.
