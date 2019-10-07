More sad news out of Hollywood: Actor and comedian Rip Taylor has died at age 84. No cause of death has been revealed.
Born on January 13, 1935, Charles Elmer “Rip” Taylor, JR. was known for his exuberance and flamboyant personality, including elaborate outfits, wild moustache, toupee and showering himself with confetti. The comedian was nicknamed “The Prince of Pandemonium”, “The Master of Mayhem” and “King of Camp and Confetti”. Taylor’s colorful and prolific career spanned throughout theatre, television and film.
Taylor’s career began after he joined the U.S. Army, where he started performing stand-up in clubs and restaurants, leading to a spot on the Ed Sullivan Show, making close to 20 appearances.
Taylor appeared on Broadway, replacing Mickey Rooney in the burlesque-themed musical comedy Sugar Babies. He was a frequent co-star with Debbie Reynolds in her live shows in Las Vegas; Reno, Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Taylor also went on tour with Judy Garland and Eleanor Powell in Las Vegas.
His television credits include THE MONKEES (1966), SIGMUND AND THE SEA MONSTER (1973), THE BRADY BUNCH VARIETY HOUR (1976), SANTA BARBARA (1984), PRYOR’S PLACE (1984) and LIFE WITH BONNIE (2002). In addition, Taylor provided his voice talents for several animated series and specials including HERE COMES THE GRUMP (1969), SCOOBY-DOO GOES HOLLYWOOD (1979), THE JETSONS (1962), THE ADDAMS FAMILY (1992), GARFIELD AND FRIENDS (1988), A FLINTSTONES CHRISTMAS CAROL (1994), and SCOOBY-DOO AND THE MONSTER OF MEXICO (2003).
He was also a frequent guest on TV game shows such as HOLLYWOOD SQUARES (1965), MATCH GAME (1973) and THE GONG SHOW. He’s perhaps best known for his brief stint hosting THE 1.98 BEAUTY SHOW (1978), which had guests compete for the title of “the 1.98 Beauty Queen” in a pageant, talent-show format.
Taylor appeared in several feature films including I’D RATHER BE RICH (1964), DUCK TALES THE MOVIE: TREASURE OF THE LOST LAMP (1990), TOM AND JERRY: THE MOVIE (1992), HOME ALONE 2: LOST IN NEW YORK (1992), WAYNE’S WORLD (1993), INDECENT PROPOSAL (1993), SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1994), ALEX AND EMMA (2003), and THE DUKES OF HAZZARD (2005).
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Taylor Family in their time of grief…Contact the Feature Writers