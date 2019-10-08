By Anthony “Zute” George
As has been a tradition for the last nine years, I ventured out to visit New York City’s Comic- Con Convention this year. Among all the cool gadgets, superhero stuff, and very time-consuming costumes, one exceptional event stood out for me in Geekdom. I attended a panel that was paying tribute to the late, great, Stan Lee. It was a moving event, as Mr. Lee had meant a great deal to me. Not only in my childhood, but as a confused adult who once had no direction. So, it was vital for me to attend this panel. Stan created many great comic book characters and built up his career to superstar fame. He also was awarded a star on the Hollywood walk of fame; a prestigious honor that is not easily given to comic book people. Needless to say, fans packed up this panel to the absolute brim of capacity.
For me, the highlight of the panel was listening to Todd McFarlane speak about his idol and good friend. If you never attended a panel that the Spawn creator was on, you might not know he tells stories as good as he draws. What really stood out for me about Todd this time, was how he described the way Stan Lee interacted with young inspiring’s who asked him for advice. To paraphrase, McFarlane explained that Stan Lee always gave advice that focused on the here and now, and he never used jargon as, ‘back in my day,’ or, ‘we were so much better because we used to do it this way.’ In other words, Stan Lee never played the old man card.
If you know me at all, you know how much I despise the old man card. What is it with people and holding on to the past in a maladaptive way? While it is great to look back and reminiscence, it does not do anyone any good to obsess over it to the point that you hate what you have today. Nostalgia is not supposed to make you miserable.
In boxing, the old man card has always been around, but it is out of control today. Now, I spend a heck of a lot of time watching old fights. Because I want to absorb as much of this great sport as I can, and it is a sport with great history. But I also watch as much as I can now and love the fighters and the fights just as much today. Just like in the past, there are great moments in boxing and some not so great. We will not get into specific examples today.
What I will say now is that if you are one of those who always pulls the old man card while watching boxing shame on you. For example, after a fight, if all you have to say is that these fighters suck and are nothing compared to your day, you are doing a disservice to the sport you supposedly love, yourself, and the pugilists who are risking your lives for your entertainment and in some cases for your wallets.
The last time I checked, fighters still get hurt inside the ring; some are still losing their lives. We should not disrespect in this manner. No boxer who risks their lives in that squared circle wants to hear they are nothing compared to yesterday. It is a point of nowhere for them to go, and anyone who laces up the boxing gloves deserves better than that. Especially those who compete at the highest level. A level that most tried but failed to get to.
Former fighters do it all the time, which I do not get at all. I guess it is there way of hanging on to their glory days. With that said, I give former fighters a pass because, if you have ever been in the company of fighters, both active and retired, you know how much comradery and respect they have for one another.
Fans do it all the time as well, and I do not get why they still watch if that is how they feel. Some fans just like to hear themselves talk and they lack the ability to make salient points. So, they regurgitate the old man card because they hear it so much and they think it is cool. Makes them sound smart, like they have some foundation of boxing knowledge just because they know Harry Greb fought thirty-seven times in one year. I hope to make it uncool. I forgive most fans because their minds are not programmed like a Stan Lee.
But there are others I am less forgiving of. Such as anyone who is still making money off fighters. What right do former promoters, managers, and the like, have saying today’s fighters are nothing compared to the past if they are indeed making money off the sweat and plasma of these fighters? I just do not get it.
Fighters are not the same as they used to be you say? Well, promoters are certainly not the same as they used to be either, because, in the old days, a promoter would never utter such words. Instead, boxing people would hype up all their fighters as sliced bread, even if they did not believe it. Why? Because they believed that was the best way to sell their fighter and make them believe in themselves.
So, the next time anyone who makes even a dime from boxing today, they should think before they want everyone to know how much better things were when you had more years in front of you than behind you. An inspiring young pugilist who you are making money from deserves better.
I am so glad Stan Lee got it but so sad that very few others do. Thank you for never being in keeping with the mold of your age Mr. Lee!
