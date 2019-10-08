Bellator MMA heads to Milan this Saturday, October 12 at Allianz Cloud (Ex PalaLido) for the first time. The fight card will showcase a host international talent and also features a world title bout in the Bellator Kickboxing 12 headliner.
Bellator Milan: Manhoef vs. Bahati will air LIVE at 5 p.m. ET on the Bellator Mobile App. The fifth Bellator European Series event will be headlined by Dutch combat sports legend Melvin Manhoef (31-14-1, 2 NC) and Birmingham’s Yannick Bahati (9-4, 1 NC), who meet each other in a light heavyweight bout brimming with knockout power. Elsewhere on the card, the UK’s Ashley Reece (8-1) steps in at short notice to face Stefano Paterno (12-3-1) in a welterweight co-main event and Manchester’s Kane Mousah (12-2) makes his second Bellator appearance against late replacement Rafael Macedo (9-4, 1 NC) at lightweight. Also, Italian MMA star Alessio Sakara (20-13, 2 NC) makes his return to the Bellator cage against Canaan Grigsby (8-7) in an exciting homecoming bout.
Bellator 230: Carvalho vs. Nemkov will air on Paramount Network, and simulcast on DAZN, at 9 p.m. ET. The four-fight card is topped by former middleweight champ Rafael Carvalho (16-3) who takes on Russia’s Vadim Nemkov (10-2) in what promises to be another explosive light heavyweight encounter.
The event will also feature Bellator Kickboxing 12: Varga vs. Faustino, headlined by a title fight between Bellator Kickboxing featherweight champ Gabriel Varga (17-6) and Cristian Faustino (31-11-2), and additional preliminary MMA bouts, which will be available to watch live and free globally on the Bellator Mobile App beginning at 11 a.m. ET.
The full updated bout cards for the Bellator tripleheader are listed below.
Updated Bellator 230: Carvalho vs. Nemkov Fight Card:
Light Heavyweight Main Event: Rafael Carvalho (16-3) vs. Vadim Nemkov (10-2)
Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Hesdy Gerges (0-1) vs. Dragos Zubco (2-1)
Heavyweight Feature Bout: Kirill Sidelnikov (11-6) vs. Domingos Barros (6-0)
Welterweight Feature Bout: Andrea Fusi (8-4) vs. Walter Pugliesi (4-2)
Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Nicolo Solli (2-0) vs. Dan Cassell (4-3-1)
Updated Bellator Milan: Manhoef vs. Bahati Fight Card:
Light Heavyweight Main Event: Melvin Manhoef (31-14-1, 2 NC) vs. Yannick Bahati (9-4, 1 NC)
Welterweight Co-Main Event: Stefano Paterno (12-3-1) vs. Ashley Reece (8-1)
Lightweight bout: Kane Mousah (12-2) vs. Rafael Macedo (9-4, 1 NC)
*Light Heavyweight House Main Event: Alessio Sakara (20-13, 2 NC) vs. Canaan Grigsby (8-7)
Updated Bellator Kickboxing 12: Varga vs. Faustino Fight Card:
Kickboxing Featherweight World Title Bout: Gabriel Varga (17-6) vs. Cristian Faustino (31-11-2)
158-lb. Contract Weight Co-Main Event: Chingiz Allazov (59-3, 1 NC) vs. Sudsakorn Sor Klinmee (287-52-4)
132-lb. Contract Weight Feature Bout: Luca Cecchetti (23-5) vs. Alex Avogadro (46-5-3)
Featherweight Feature Bout: Kevin Ross (33-11) vs. Shan Cangelosi (34-10-1)
174-lb. Contract Weight Feature Bout: Yuri Bessmertny (44-20-2) vs. Guiseppe De Domenico (51-9)
110-lb. Contract Weight Feature Bout: Siliva La Notte (66-17-4) vs. Jade Jorand (Pro Debut)
Featherweight Feature Bout: Endy Bonat (32-10-1) vs. Kebrom Neguse (33-2-2)
Lightweight Feature Bout: Giacomo Licheri (7-0) vs. Taras Hnatchuk (11-0-1)
140-lb. Contract Weight Feature Bout: Luca Mameli (8-2) vs. Pawel Zymansky (15-13-2)