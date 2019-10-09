Boxeo Telemundo, the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., returns this Friday, October 11 with former World Champion Ganigan “La Maravilla” Lopez defending his flyweight WBC Latino title against Armando “Ichiro Oseki” Torres. The event will broadcast live on Telemundo and the Telemundo Deportes app at 11:35 p.m. ET, from Mexico City.
Boxeo Telemundo commentators René Giraldo and Edgar López will call the action alongside World Boxing Champion and former Olympian Abner Mares.
To complement Boxeo Telemundo’s live presentation, Telemundo Deportes’ digital platforms will provide extensive news and content including in-depth profiles of each fighter, coverage of the weigh-in event and a special segment with the analysis of Abner Mares leading up to the fight.
In addition, Boxeo Telemundo+, a digital video podcast that features the latest around boxing will cover other news around the sport, including the fallout from last Saturday’s GGG fight vs. Derevyanchenko, comments from Canelo regarding the bout and Rene Giraldo’s top five pound for pound current boxers. The show will also preview next week’s Boxeo Telemundo bout from Sence Niagara Resort & Casino in NY. Boxeo Telemundo+ is available on Telemundo Deportes’ YouTube with new episodes available every Thursday night.
Ganigan “La Maravilla” Lopez (36-9 19 KOs), who is currently ranked top 10 in two organizations – WBO #9 and WBC #5, – is back after defeating Saul “Baby” Juarez by split decision over 10 rounds on Telemundo last July. His contender, Armando “Ichiro” Oseki” Torrers (24-18 18 KOs), is coming off three consecutive wins, including an upset knockout victory over Alejandro “Pacquiao” Villaseñor” in a Boxeo Telemundo co-main event headlined by Ganigan Lopez. Torres is 3-0 on Boxeo Telemundo.
The co main event of the night features flyweight Giovanni “Coloradito” Garcia Barragan (5-2-1) as he squares off against Sergio “Checo” Mejia (3-3) over eight rounds. In the featherweight division Edwin “Pupo” Palomares(12-2 3 KO’s) faces Flavio Cesar Hernandez (2-2). Palomares is promoted by Hall Of Famer Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez who will be supporting his prospect on Friday night.
“Boxeo Telemundo” will continue October 18 when Emanuel “Pinky” Colon (16-1 15 KOs) squares off against Richard “Diamante” Zamora (19-3 12 KOs) in New York for a regional lightweight title. The show ends its fall season in Mexico with Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (22-3-1 14 KOs) defending his WBC Welterweight Latino tittle against John Karl Sosa (14-3 7 KOs.)
Debuting in 1989, “Boxeo Telemundo” has grown to become the #1 combat sports program in the U.S. among Hispanics, across broadcast and cable landscape. Since its launch, “Boxeo Telemundo” has broadcast over 350 title fights, showcasing some of the biggest boxing stars as they rose to stardom and won their first championship titles, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.” Among these stars is Saúl Canelo Alvarez, who won his first pro boxing title on “Boxeo Telemundo” in 2008. Other notable Champions featured include Juan Manuel Marquez, Diego Corrales, Carlos Maussa, Floyd Mayweather, Israel Vázquez, Wilfredo Vázquez, Rafael Ruelas, Jorge Solis and many others. In addition, renowned boxing Hall of Famers have also appeared on the show including Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Felix Trinidad.
